Morgan Announces EV3 Production Commencement

Almost two years have passed since the Morgan Motor Company debuted its all-electric 3-Wheeler concept; the EV3. Since then, Morgan has been diligently working on the production version of the EV3, and now with the help and technical partnership between the British marque and Frazer-Nash Energy Systems, the EV3 will finally begin production next year.

According to Morgan, the forthcoming EV3 will feature a range of 120 miles thanks to a 21 kWh lithium battery that powers a liquid-cooled 41.8 kW motor; this translates to around 56 horsepower. Like its gasoline-powered predecessor, the EV3’s electric propulsion will drive the singular rear wheel only.

Unlike its heritage, however, the EV3 will use a modern space frame chassis, as well as the company’s first use of lightweight composite body panels. These departures, Morgan claims, lowers the EV3’s center of gravity, decreases the overall weight, and provides the EV3 with the performance Morgan’s 3-Wheeler customers have come to expect from the pint-size anachronism.

Exactly when production will begin hasn’t been disclosed just yet, but given Morgan’s release, we’d expect the British company to begin production very soon, although those Morgan customers that reside in the United States will likely have a longer waiting period.

Likewise, price hasn’t been divulged either, but Morgan has stated in the past that the company would like for it to price out around the same level as the current gas 3-Wheeler.

Steve Morris, Morgan Motor Company’s Managing Director said, “We have been working closely [with Frazer-Nash] on optimizing the EV3’s architecture in every way to develop a car which will offer proven reliability, range, and cooling performance, combined with the pure driving experience that is expected of every hand-crafted Morgan.”

Morris furthered, “The greatest challenge lies within introducing EV technology into our factory work flows, customer experience and supporting dealer network in a robust, and most importantly, safe manner. Frazer-Nash Energy Systems offer us every confidence in achieving this.”