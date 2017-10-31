Mopar Introduces 2018 Jeep Wrangler Parts at SEMA

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler won’t debut for a few more weeks, but Mopar has already revealed performance parts and accessories for the new SUV. These offerings debuted at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas.

For the first time, Mopar is bringing out a roof rack for the new Wrangler. This feature can accommodate a ski, snowboard, or bicycle carrier to help transport recreational equipment. Other new accessories from Mopar include a 2-inch lift kit, special Jeep Performance Parts beadlock-capable wheels, a Rubicon off-road bumper, mesh and solid bikini tops, unique rock rails, brushed aluminum fuel doors, new tire covers, a Warn winch, and military-grade LED off-road lights. On Wrangler Sport models, buyers can opt for a graphics package that includes a Moab-inspired off-road silhouette and a 1941 stripe to celebrate the year of Jeep’s birth.

Inside the cabin, buyers can opt for a new screen protector that prevents dust and debris from collecting on the infotainment system. There’s also a tailgate table that flips out as well as molded cargo trays that double the surface area of previous ones from Mopar. All-weather floor mats with a Moab motif are also available.

There are more than 200 new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories available on the 2018 Wrangler. “Virtually every Mopar product for the all-new Wrangler is new, redeveloped or redesigned,” said Pietro Gorlier, Mopar’s head of Parts and Service, in a release.

More than 98 percent of Jeep Wranglers are typically fitted with at least one Mopar product, the automaker says.

The new accessories will be available at dealerships when the Wrangler comes to market. Production of the new Wrangler is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.