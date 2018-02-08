Mopar Preps 2019 Ram 1500 for Adventure

Less than a month has passed since the word premiere of the 2019 Ram 1500 at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, but Mopar has already rolled out a catalog of over 200 parts and accessories for the new truck.

To draw attention to its new pile of kit, Mopar put a few choice bits onto a Flame Red 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn Sport 4 x 4 and rolled it out at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

For starters, the show truck features a 2.0-inch lift, 18-inch beadlock wheels with 35-inch tires, black fender flares, and aluminum running boards.

More important than the off-road kit, however, is the new Ram Rack cargo rack—an item more commonly seen on midsize trucks. First seen at the 2016 SEMA Show on the Ram Macho Power Wagon Concept, the Ram Rack gives owners the ability to throw oversize objects like kayaks and SUP boards onto the roof of the truck. It mounts to the optional built-in utility rails, so you’ll want to check that box on the order sheet if you want to add the Ram Rack later. As a bonus, Mopar also adds a bed step to the tailgate for easier access.

Other bits found on Mopar’s show piece include a cold-air intake, performance cat-back exhaust with 5-inch exhaust tips, black Katzkin leather seats, and a potpourri of black badges and trim elements.

Attention piqued? Then visit Mopar’s site for the complete parts list and Ram’s site to build a 2019 Ram 1500 your way.