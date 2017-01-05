Mopar Brand Turns 80 in 2017

Mopar turns 80 years old this year and to mark the occasion, the brand is kicking off a yearlong celebration. For starters, there’s a major garage-themed display at the Detroit auto show, special-edition vehicles, and more high performance motor parts to make your Fiat Chrysler Automobile go faster.

Way back in 1937, the “MoPar” brand was originally the name of a line of anti-freeze products for Plymouth, DeSoto, Chrysler, Imperial, and Dodge cars and trucks.

Mopar, if you didn’t already know, is a contraction of the words Motor Parts. The brand is best known for its muscle car performance bits, which were extremely popular in the 1960s. It has since grown into a global parts and service behemoth that offers over half a million parts for FCA vehicles.

“The Mopar brand holds an unparalleled place in the automotive world, possessing name recognition, scope of service and passionate enthusiasts unmatched by any other service and parts organization in the industry,” said Pietro Gorlier, Mopar parts and service head in a statement.

“From humble beginnings as a simple name for antifreeze products, now the Mopar brand reaches customers in over 150 markets offering parts, service and innovative care throughout the whole customer journey.”

Aside from antifreeze, Mopar also made radios and military parts in the 1940s during World War II, built high-performance racing parts for drag racers in the 1960s and 1970s, and now makes a series of limited-edition factory vehicles as well as offering Mopar crate engine kits.

Need go fast parts for your Fiat, Chrysler or Jeep? Go check out mopar.com.