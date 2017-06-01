Ford Outsells GM in May 2017 by 3,762

Ford Motor Company sold 3,762 more cars and light trucks than did General Motors in May 2017, and attributed much of that to the way fleet sales are scheduled through the year. According to Ford, total fleet accounted for 34.4 percent of last month’s sales, with 12.4 percent was attributed to commercial fleet (important to pickup truck and van sales) and 6.3 percent government (including cop cars). Ford’s daily rental accounted for 15.7 percent of sales.

That rental fleet number is up 2.7 points over the previous May, while commercial was off 0.3 points and government was off 0.4 points.

At GM, 19.4 percent of its sales were to fleet. Stripped of fleet sales, GM sold 191,388 vehicles to retail customers, up 0.4 percent over May ‘16, while Ford sold 158,282, off 0.8 percent.

“It happens every so often,” Ford’s vice president for U.S. marketing, sales and service said about toppling GM. “Mostly, it’s a result of fleet timing.”

It’s also a testament to Ford’s strength in, and reliance on, commercial truck sales compared with GM.

May marked the third consecutive month that the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) fell below 17-million units according to Christopher Hopson, IHS Markit’s North American light vehicle forecasting manager, who like Ford’s LaNeve believes the second half of 2017 will see an upward trend. Hopson expects 17.3 million for the year, down just 0.2 million from the record 17.5 million of calendar ’16, which was just a few thousand higher than CY15.

That seems pretty optimistic to me, though new product coming in the high-volume segments, like Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Odyssey, Chevrolet Equinox, Volkswagen Atlas and others won’t hurt.

And so, to the numbers …

1. Ford Motor Company: 241,126, up 2.2 percent.

Ford Mustang, off 23.5 percent to 7,895, edged Chevrolet Camaro, up 34.6 percent to 7,841 in Pony Car Wars. Bolstered by the Demon launch at the New York show in April, Dodge Challenger closed in, up 2 percent to 6,989.

F-Series had an especially strong month, up 12.8 percent, to 76,027. Transit was up 1.2 percent, to 13,801, and the aging E-Series was up 35.2 percent, to 13,801.

Ford now adds its highly profitable heavy truck sales to the mix; off 29.9 percent, to 876. Counting all heavy truck brands to last year’s total made CY16 a 17.9 million-unit year, versus 17.5 million without.

Explorer was up 20.7 percent, to 22,715, though Escape fell 9.8 percent, to 27,830.

Ford car sales continue to suffer, with Fusion off 12.1 percent, to 21,603 and Focus off 1.2 percent, to 17,244.

Ford sold 5 GTs, for a total of 12, year-to-date.

With help from its expanded lineup, Lincoln sales rose 4.9 percent, to 10,288.

MKX was off 4 percent, to 2,682, and MKC was up 16.7 percent, to 2,524.

MKZ was off 13.8 percent, to 2,801. Continental sales totaled 1,061.

2. General Motors: 237,364, off 1.3 percent.

Divisional breakdown is Chevrolet, off 3.8 percent to 162,950; GMC, off 5.2 percent to 41,126; Buick, up 28.5 percent, to 20,077; and Cadillac, up 9.2 percent, to 13,211.

Chevy Cruze was up 2.7 percent, to 17,120 and Equinox was off 1.6 percent, to 20,908.

Malibu was off 14.4 percent, to 20,718. Traverse was up 2.2 percent, to 7,389.

Silverado was off 2.7 percent, to 43,804. GMC Sierra was off 8.2 percent, to 16,200, for a combo of 60,004.

The new Envision was Buick’s second-bestseller, with 4,406 delivered (just 89 in May ’16).

Encore was up 12.3 percent, to 7,324. LaCrosse was up 88.7 percent, to 3,183.

XT5 was Cadillac’s bestseller, up 111.5 percent, to 5,752. In May ’16, Cadillac sold 1,774 SRXes.

CT6 was up 43.6 percent to 1,001, and outsold CTS, off 21.1 percent, to 854.

Chevy sold 1,566 Bolt EVs, 1,817 Volts (off 4.4 percent) and 2,535 Corvettes (off 5.2 percent).

3. Toyota Motor Sales: 218,248, off 0.5 percent.

The Toyota brand (including Scion remnants) sold 192,847, up 0.1 percent, and Lexus sold 25,401, off 4.8 percent.

RAV4 was sales leader, at 38,356, up 18.9 percent.

Corolla was off 10 percent, to 32,937, and Camry was off 11.8 percent, to 32,547.

Prius was off 19.9 percent, to 10,022. Toyota 86 was off 0.1 percent, to 680.

Tacoma was up 6.7 percent, to 17,654 and Tundra was up 9.6 percent, to 10,677.

Lexus sold 8,849 RXes, up 0.5 percent, and 5,009 NXes, up 24.3 percent.

ES sales plummeted 21.3 percent, to 4,228, and IS fell 17.8 percent, to 2,367.

4. FiatChrysler: 193,040, off 1.0 percent.

Moneymaker Jeep’s sales fell 15 percent, to 75,516, as Ram sales rose 18 percent, to 51,044.

Dodge was up 8 percent, to 44,922, and Chrysler was off 2 percent, to 17,969.

Fiat sales fell 16 percent, to 2,670, and Alfa Romeo was up 1,989 percent, to 919.

Compass, off 43 percent to 5,363, as Jeep changed over the model, and lame-duck Patriot, off 53 percent to 4,978, dragged the brand down.

Wrangler was up 2 percent, to 19,931. Grand Cherokee was up 14 percent, to 20,726 and Cherokee was off 24 percent, to 14,635.

Ram pickup was up 16 percent, to 44,850.

Chrysler Pacifica was up 325 percent, to 11,720 and Dodge Caravan was up 58 percent, to 13,786.

Dodge Charger was off 10 percent, to 7,518. Chrysler 300 was off 19 percent, to 3,907.

Fiat sold 564 Spiders, and Alfa sold 883 Giulias.

5. American Honda, 148,414, up 0.9 percent.

Honda’s sales rose 0.7 percent, to 134,475, while Acura was up 2.8 percent, to 13,939.

Accord led Honda sales, up 5 percent to 3,547, with CR-V next at 32,186, up 9.6 percent, and Civic off 9.6 percent, to 31,989.

Honda sold 2,956 Ridgelines, and Acura sold 23 NSXes.

Acura sold 5,149 RDXes, up 12.8 percent, and 4,307 MDXes, up 2.4 percent.

6. Nissan Group: 137,471, up 3.0 percent.

While GM and Ford trim their daily rentals, Nissan is aggressively and openly chasing rental fleet, Bloomberg says.

Rogue outsold Honda CR-V, but fell short of Toyota RAV4, at 32,533, up 18.6 percent. Altima was off 15.5 percent, to 23,994 and Sentra fell 9.1 percent, to 18,371.

Pathfinder was up 8 percent, to 6,457. Titan was up 435.5 percent, to 4,937.

Leaf was up 42.4 percent, to 1,392, while GT-R was up 3.2 percent, to 65.

Infiniti QX60 was off 19.3 percent, to 3,449, and Q50 was up 42.4 percent, to 3,370. Infiniti sold 927 QX30s.

7. Hyundai: 60,011, off 15 percent.

Hyundai brand was off 18 percent, to 58,259, and Genesis sold 1,752 cars.

Bestseller Elantra was off 26 percent, to 16,407. Santa Fe was off 33.2 percent, to 9,844.

Sonata sales fell 20.6 percent, to 12,605 and Tucson sales rocketed, up 43.8 percent, to 10,600.

Genesis sold 1,355 G80s and 97 G90s.

9. Kia: 58,057, off 7.0 percent.

Bestseller Forte was up 19 percent, to 11,801, while Soul was down 23.2 percent, to 10,521.

Optima was off 1 percent, to 10,789. Sorento was down 12.6 percent, to 10,413.

Kia sold 2,660 Niros.

8. Subaru: 56,135, up 12.1 percent.

Year-to-date, Subaru has outsold Kia by more than 13,000 units.

Forester was bestseller, up 6.3 percent, to 16,280.

Outback was up 22.5 percent, to 15,193.

Legacy was off 12.1 percent, to 4,628.

Impreza was up 44.2 percent, to 8,546.

BRZ sales rose 14.1 percent, to 437. Combined sales with Toyota 86/Scion FR-S totaled 1,117.

9. Mercedes-Benz USA: 30,290, off 7 percent.

Mercedes, the car brand, was off 8.2 percent, to 26,893. Benz vans were up 7.7 percent, to 3,066 and Smart was down 21.2 percent, to 331.

C-Class led sales, up 0.6 percent, to 6,996. GLE was up 15.7 percent, to 4,631.

E-Class/CLS leapt 10 percent, to 4,068 while GLC was off 10.7 percent, to 3,737.

10. Volkswagen: 30,014, up 4.3 percent.

May was a strong, resurgent month for VW, with Jetta up 5.4 percent, to 11,535 and Golf up 61 percent, to 7,203.

VW sold 1,610 Atlases, but Passat sales dropped 23.5 percent, to 5,455.

Beetle was up 55.3 percent, to 1,829.

12. BMW Group: 29,878, off 11.1 percent.

BMW brand dropped 11 percent, to 25,818 and Mini was down 11.6 percent, to 4,060.

Topping BMW’s sales, the 3 Series was down 39.6 percent, to 4,453 and 4 Series was up 7 percent, to 3,895.

X5 was off 6.3 percent, to 4,098, though X3 jumped 21.7 percent, to 4,011.

All Minis were down except Countryman, up 5.7 percent, to 1,306, and 2 Door Hardtop, up 0.9 percent, to 983.

13. Mazda: 26,047, off 7.9 percent.

CX-5 surged 18.9 percent, to 11,819, and the new CX-9 was up 221.8 percent, to 1,982. Mazda3 dropped 32.9 percent, to 6,775.

MX-5 Miata was up 22.6 percent, to 1,226. Combined sales with the Fiat 124 Spider totaled 1,790.

14. Audi: 19,197, up 2.5 percent.

Q5 was up 3.7 percent, to 4,909 as A4 was up 9.3 percent, to 3,011.

A5 surged 150.2 percent, to 2,047. Q7 was up 14.5 percent, to 3,084.

TT was off 44.4 percent, to 155, and R8 rose 56.7 percent, to 105.

15. Mitsubishi: 9,429, up 4.5 percent.

Outlander was up 15.2 percent, to 3,382.

Outlander Sport fell 8.2 percent, to 2,809.

Mirage was up 11.6 percent, to 2,342, as Lancer sales slipped 3.6 percent, to 896.

16. Jaguar/Land Rover: 8,106, up 14 percent.

The expanded Jaguar lineup leapt 44 percent, to 3,113 and Land Rover edged up a few units to 2,164.

17. Volvo: 6,202, up 12 percent.

Still suffering a supply shortage, XC90 was off 4.2 percent, to 2,363.

XC60, the outgoing model, was up 18.6 percent, to 1,595.

Volvo sold 473 S90s, 146 V90 CCs and 1 V90.

18. Porsche: 4,805, up 5.0 percent.

Macan was up 21.3 percent, to 1,730 and Cayenne was off 10.8 percent, to 1,153.

Panamera was up 111.7 percent, to 768.

The 911 line was off 24.4 percent, to 751, and Boxster/Cayman was off 20.7 percent, to 403.

Luxury/Premium Brands, YTD:

1. Mercedes-Benz 132,996

2. BMW 120,124

3. Lexus 109,362

4. Audi 83,555

5. Infiniti 66,872

Select Sports Cars and EVs, YTD:

1. Chevrolet Corvette 11,095

2. Chevrolet Volt 9,187

3. Mazda Miata 5,927

4. Nissan Leaf 5,742

5. Toyota 86/Scion FR-S 3,101

Midsize cars, YTD:

1. Toyota Camry 147,434

2. Honda Accord 130,300

3. Nissan Altima 118,242

4. Ford Fusion 89,086

5. Chevrolet Malibu 73,087

Compact CUVs, YTD:

1. Nissan Rogue 161,340

2. Honda CR-V 158,914

3. Toyota RAV4 150,646

4. Ford Escape 129,805

5. Chevrolet Equinox 104,272

PonyCarWars, YTD:

1. Ford Mustang 38,442

2. Chevrolet Camaro 31,876

3. Dodge Challenger 29,305