June Auto Sales: Domestics Lead Another Decline

The long awaited launch of the Volkswagen Atlas already is paying off for its maker. Although just a few have trickled in to U.S. dealers, sales of the large midsize three-row sport/utility accounted for nearly 9 percent of VW’s sales in June. The German automaker sold 2,413 Atlases, out of 27,377 for the brand. Sales of the VW Passat, Volkswagen of America’s last savior, was down 12.1 percent, and Tiguan sales fell 43 percent ahead of VW’s introduction of an all-new model considered more appropriately sized and priced for our market.

Elsewhere, industry sales were mostly dismal. General Motors, Ford Motor Company and FiatChrysler all were down substantially, while Toyota, Nissan and Honda all were up slightly.

While the big takeaway continues to be the wholesale shift to SUVs, that’s not the whole story. At Honda, the Civic and Accord beat the CR-V last month, though the CR-V is ahead of both for the year-to-date. Mercedes-Benz’s bestseller though is not one of its renamed SUVs, but instead the C-Class. There’s hope for sedans, yet.

There’s hope for this year’s auto sales, though I find consensus among auto analysts that we’ll end 2017 with about 17.1-17.2 million just a bit optimistic. June marked six months of sales declines after two record years in calendar ’15 and ’16, though most analysts speculate that the second half of this year will see sales improvement. Last month’s seasonally adjusted annual rate was about 16.5 million, according to early returns. Incentives, especially at the Detroit Three keep getting bigger in order to prop up sales.

And so, to the numbers …

1. General Motors: 243,155, off 4.7 percent.

Chevrolet division was off 6.4 percent, to 169,842, GMC was off 3.6 percent, to 41,434, Buick was up 16.4 percent, to 19,299 and Cadillac was off 11.8 percent, to 12,580.

Buick had several big gainers; the Encore, up 7.7 percent to 6,563, Envision was up 248.4 percent, to 5,007 and LaCrosse was up 45 percent, to 2,157. Usual bestseller Encore, about to be replaced, fell 5.1 percent, to 3,412.

Chevy Silverado was up 1.7 percent, to 50,515 and GMC was off 8.3 percent, to 15,743, for a combined 66,258.

Chevy Malibu dropped 33 percent to 10,812, though Equinox, including the new model, jumped 49 percent to 29,182.

Cruze plummeted 31.3 percent, to 12,828, and Chevy Trax edged up 1.6 percent, to 5,887.

The new Chevy Bolt, at 1,642, nearly caught Volt, at 1,745, off 9.9 percent.

GMC Canyon was off 26 percent, to 2,516, and Colorado was up 6.4 percent, to 9,631, for a combined total of 12,147.

Cadillac XT5 led the brand at 5,091, up 21.6 percent, with Escalade up 21.8 percent, to 2,167 and Escalade ESV up 6.1 percent, to 1,253.

CT6 was up 5.4 percent, to 1,014, while ATS was off 37 percent, to 1,185 and CTS fell 44.2 percent, to 846.

2. Ford Motor Company: 227,979, off 5.1 percent.

Ford division was off 5.4 percent, to 218,704, while Lincoln was up 5.3 percent, to 9,275.

Ford F-Series had another strong month, up 9.8 percent, to 77,895. It’s up 8.8 percent, to 429,860 for the first half of the year.

Escape dropped 6.4 percent, to 27,151. Fusion was down 31.6 percent, to 18,139.

Explorer was up 22.7 percent, to 21,304.

Ford sold 9 GTs in June; 21 so far this year.

MKX was Lincoln’s bestseller, up 0.4 percent to 2,475, followed by MKC, up 15.8 percent, to 2,304, then MKZ, off 18.8 percent, to 2,240.

Lincoln sold 973 Continentals.

3. Toyota Motor Sales: 202,376, up 2.1 percent.

Toyota division sales rose 3.2 percent, to 177,981 and Lexus was off 5.4 percent, to 24,395.

Pretty much all of Toyota division’s gains were on the truck/SUV side, with RAV4 leading at 34,120, up 24.7 percent.

Corolla was off 4.5 percent, to 31,051. Camry, in the middle of a replacement model launch, was off 9.5 percent to 29,463 and Prius dropped by 20.8 percent, to 8,735.

Highlander jumped 28.3 percent to 17,237, 4Runner was up 23.9 percent to 10,423, Tacoma was up 4 percent, to 16,443 and Tundra was up 4.3 percent, to 9,843.

Lexus RX was up 4.5 percent, to 8,408 an NX was up 13 percent, to 4,597.

ES dropped 7.8 percent, to 4,666. Lexus sold 423 LCs.

4. FiatChrysler: 187,348, off 7.0 percent.

The brand breakdown was Jeep, off 11 percent to 73,153, Ram, up 6 percent to 48,645, Dodge, off 14 percent to 42,550, Chrysler, off 15 percent to 19,471, Fiat, off 4 percent to 2,242 and Alfa Romeo, up 2,725 percent, to 1,017.

Dodge Challenger won Pony Car Wars, at 6,605, up 24 percent. Ford sold 6,186 Mustangs, off 36.7 percent, and Chevrolet sold just 4,691 Camaros, off 5.6 percent.

Ram pickup was up 5 percent, to 43,073.

Jeep Grand Cherokee had a grand month, up 21 percent to 20,176.

But Jeep Cherokee was off 27 percent, to 11,895, while Compass was off 7 percent, to 8,311.

In-model-transition Wrangler also was off, by 6 percent, to 18,839, while Renegade sales rose 2 percent, to 9,180.

Dodge sold 6,379 Chargers, off 4 percent. Chrysler sold 5,355 300s, up 47 percent.

Chrysler Pacifica was up 59 percent, to 12,399.

Fiat sold 995 500s, off 11 percent, and 553 500Xes, off 41 percent.

Alfa sold 992 Giulias and two Stelvios.

5. Nissan Group: 143,328, up 2.0 percent.

Nissan division rose 1.2 percent, to 131,057 and Infiniti was up 11 percent, to 12,271.

With the Rogue Sport added to the lineup, the Rogue set a record for June, at 34,349, up 17.4 percent.

Altima was off 8 percent, to 28,042, and Sentra was up 8.7 percent, to 22,534.

Pathfinder was up 14.7 percent, to 6,578. Frontier was off 0.3 percent, to 8,144, while Titan was up 368.6 percent, to 4,199.

Infiniti QX60 was off 23.3 percent, to 3,358. The Q50 was up 37.2 percent, to 3,224 and Infiniti sold 726 QX30s.

6. American Honda, 139,793, up 0.8 percent.

Honda was off 1.3 percent, to 125,755 while Acura was up 23.7 percent, to 14,038.

Unlike rivals Toyota and Nissan, Honda’s bestseller was a car. Civic was off 2.8 percent, to 30,909, while Accord sales rose 3.4 percent, to 29,791 and CR-V sales fell 4.3 percent, to 28,342.

HR-V sales jumped 35.1 percent, to 8,872. In its transition to the new model, the Odyssey was off 6.8 percent, to 11,146.

Acura’s RDX rose 48.3 percent, to 5,327 and MDX was up 14 percent, to 4,240.

TLX also gained big, up 12.9 percent, to 3,175.

RLX was down 34.5 percent, to 74 though, while Acura sold 31 NSXes.

7. Kia: 56,143, off 10.3 percent.

Though sales were down, they weren’t down as much as Hyundais, and so Kia slipped past Hyundai for seventh overall last month.

Forte and Optima were the two models with five-figure sales numbers last month. Forte was up 24 percent, to 11,387, and Optima was up 22.6 percent, to 11,252.

Sorento slipped 19.5 percent, to 9,751. Soul was off 22.4 percent, to 9,493.

8. Hyundai: 54,507, off 19 percent.

Hyundai brand was off 21.7 percent, to 52,894 and Genesis sold 1,613 cars.

All model lines were down, except Tucson, up 39 percent to 10,000-even, and Accent, up 60 percent, to 5,028.

Santa Fe fell 31 percent, to 12,586. Elantra was down 40.7 percent, to 13,297.

Hyundai sold 1,406 Ioniqs, compared with 2,188 Kia Niros, on the same platform.

Genesis sold 1,276 G80s and 337 G90s.

9. Subaru: 52,057, up 11.7 percent.

This marks Subaru’s 67th consecutive month of sales growth in the U.S.

Forester is Subaru’s sales lead, up 28.4 percent, to 15,440. Outback is next at 14,019, up 4.5 percent.

The new Impreza was up 57.4 percent, to 7,858.

Crosstrek was up 2.1 percent, to 7,822, just ahead of its replacement.

WRX/STI sales fell 15.2 percent, to 2,655.

BRZ was up 23.6 percent, to 429. Toyota 86/Scion FR-S was off 7.7 percent, to 635, for a combined 1,064.

10. BMW Group: 33,372, off 1.2 percent.

BMW was up 0.4 percent to 28,962 and Mini was off 10.3 percent, to 4,410.

The 3 Series was off 24.9 percent, to 5,123, while 4 Series was up 41.1 percent, to 4,494.

2 Series dropped 51.4 percent, to 1,242.

X5 was up 14.2 percent, to 4,589 and X3 was off 8.6 percent, to 3,566. X1 jumped 62.5 percent, to 3,221.

Countryman was up 0.1 percent, to 1,430, and Cooper/S 2-door Hardtop sales rose 18.2 percent, to 1,103, while all other Mini models were down.

Cooper/S 4 door was off 33.7 percent, to 652. Clubman sales fell 27.3 percent, to 732.

11. Mercedes-Benz USA: 32,328, up 1.1 percent.

The Mercedes brand was up 1.1 percent, to 28,994. Vans were up 0.7 percent, to 3,108. Smart dropped 44.5 percent, to 226.

C-Class was up 3.6 percent, to 7,116. E-Class, including CLS, was up 0.6 percent, to 4,316.

GLE-Class was up 6.8 percent, to 4,824.

12. Volkswagen: 27,377, up 15 percent.

The new Atlas accounted for 2,413 sales. Jetta was again VW’s bestseller, up 16 percent, to 9,999. Golf was up 5,880, up 27.7 percent.

Passat sales slipped 12.1 percent, to 5,267.

The outgoing Tiguan was off 43 percent, to 1,747. Beetle was up 43.6 percent, to 1,587.

13. Mazda: 22,342, off 14.7 percent.

CX-5 had its third consecutive record sales month, up 3.5 percent to 9,550.

Mazda3 plummeted 22.9 percent, though, to 6,473, while Mazda6 was off 44.1 percent, to 2,360.

CX-9 slipped 10.8 percent, to 1,699 and CX-3 fell 19.8 percent, to 1,213.

MX-5 Miata sales jumped 17.7 percent, to 1,046. With Fiat 124 Spider sales of 510, the combined total was 1,556.

14. Audi: 19,416, up 5.3 percent.

Bestseller Q5 was up 1.8 percent, to 4,498. A4 was up 7.9 percent, to 3,022.

A3 was off 32.4 percent, to 1,904, while Q3 was up 1.3 percent, to 1,741.

Profit-margin alert: Q7 sales jumped 19.2 percent, to 3,114.

R8 was up 4.2 percent, to 75 and TT was down 30 percent, to 163.

15. Jaguar/Land Rover: 8,706, up 3 percent.

Jaguar was up 7 percent, to 2,946 and Land Rover was up 1 percent, to 5,760.

Range Rover Sport is JLR’s bestseller, though off 2 percent, to 1,594. Jaguar F-Pace was up 34 percent, to 1,501.

Range Rover Evoque was off 3 percent, to 925. Jaguar F-Type was up 7 percent, to 327.

Jaguar XE was up 1 percent, to 638.

16. Mitsubishi: 7,625, off 5 percent.

Outlander Sport was off 21.2 percent, to 2,705 and Outlander was up 16.2 percent, to 2,313.

Mirage was up 12.8 percent, to 1,739 while Lancer was off 15.6 percent, to 868.

17. Volvo: 7,303, off 15 percent.

XC90 leads, up 2.1 percent, to 2,751.

XC60 was next, though off 30.5 percent, to 1,658 as dealers prepare for the new model.

S60 was off 35.8 percent, to 1,004.

Volvo sold 956 S90s, 30 V90s and 132 V90 Cross Countrys.

18. Porsche: 4,516, up 0.8 percent.

Macan was up 53.1 percent, to 1,871, but Cayenne was off 16.9 percent, to 1,010.

The 911 series was down 19.5 percent, to 686. Boxster/Cayman was down 37.2 percent, to 431.

Panamera was up 2.4 percent, to 518.

Luxury/Premium Brands, YTD:

1.) Mercedes-Benz 161,960

2.) BMW 149,086

3.) Lexus 133,760

4.) Audi 102,971

5.) Infiniti 79,143

Select Sports Cars and EVs, YTD:

1.) Chevrolet Corvette 13,707

2.) Chevrolet Volt 10,932

3.) Nissan Leaf 7,248

4.) Mazda Miata 6,973

5.) Toyota 86/Scion FR-S 3,736

Midsize cars, YTD:

1.) Toyota Camry 176,897

2.) Honda Accord 160,091

3.) Nissan Altima 146,284

4.) Ford Fusion 107,225

5.) Chevrolet Malibu 83,899

Compact CUVs, YTD:

1.) Nissan Rogue 195,689

2.) Honda CR-V 187,256

3.) Toyota RAV4 184,766

4.) Ford Escape 156,956

5.) Chevrolet Equinox 133,454

PonyCarWars, YTD:

1.) Ford Mustang 44,608

2.) Chevrolet Camaro 36,567

3.) Dodge Challenger 35,910