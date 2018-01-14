Molly McQueen Drives Up in 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

DETROIT, Michigan—Granddaughter of the actor who drove a Dark Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang into San Francisco detective flick history, Molly McQueen, drove out onto the automaker’s stand with the latest iteration of the “Bullitt” car. The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt rolls into showrooms this summer with 475 horsepower, 420 pound-feet of torque, and a 163-mph top-speed to stave off any modern-day black Dodge Chargers.

The new Mustang Bullitt will be available in either Dark Highland Green, or Shadow Black, with black interior featuring green stitching on the dash, door panels and center console and seats, and a six-speed manual with a cue-ball shifter knob. The six-speed manual will be the only transmission choice for the Bullitt, so Steve McQueen wannabees can double-clutch upshift as in the famous “Bullitt” chase scene.

Other visual cues are minimal chrome and badging, with the name “Bullitt” appearing only on the round, faux gas cap, Torque-Thrust 19-inch aluminum wheels painted black for the new car, a unique black grille, and red Brembo brake calipers. The ’19 Bullitt comes with the same 12-inch digital LCD instrument cluster introduced in the 2018 Ford Mustang, but instead of lighting up the image of a pony on the welcome screen, it starts in green with the image of the car. [Missed opportunity—could have lit up Steve McQueen’s image, wearing a black turtleneck.]

To get the 15 extra ponies the Mustang Bullitt offers over a garden-variety Mustang GT, Ford added to the 5.0-liter V-8 the Shelby GT350’s intake manifold, with 87mm throttle bodies, an open-air induction system and a powertrain control module calibrated for optimal performance. An active valve performance exhaust, with Black Nitro plate tips will give the production Bullitt the movie car’s “signature burble,” Ford said.

Standard equipment includes the 12-inch instrument cluster and a heated leather steering wheel for those cool San Francisco summers. The Bullitt will be limited to three extra-cost options; 1.) a Bullitt electronic package with navigation, driver’s memory power seat, an upgraded sound system and blind-spot information system with cross-traffic alert, 2.) Magna-ride semi-active suspension, and 3.) black leather-trimmed Recaro seats.

Production of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be limited, said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company executive vice president and Global Markets president, though he declined to specify a number. While Ford is far from releasing an official price, we’d guess the Bullitt will start at the $40,000 range and run up to $45,000 or so with options.

Molly McQueen introduced the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt first in a video in which she battles a black late-model Dodge Charger for the last parking spot in a garage (shades of Bullitt, the Rematch, Motor Trend, September 2005).

After driving the car onstage, the granddaughter of Steve McQueen introduced a short video that documented the recovery of one of two identical Dark Highland Green ’68 Mustangs used in the movie, now owned by Sean Kiernan, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Ford’s Farley also announced an $11-billion investment in electric vehicles, essentially speeding up the timeline for an investment announced last year, and said one of its first battery-electric models will not be a Chevrolet Bolt competitor, but instead will be a performance model reviving the Mach 1 name for the brand. The car will go on sale in the 2020 calendar year. Farley also announced that a Ford F-150 hybrid coming in ’20 will be built in the automaker’s Dearborn truck plant.