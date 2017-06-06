Moke Launches New Beach Buggy for U.S.

A Volkswagen Beetle-based dune buggy is the archetypical beach car but the Mini Moke, so named because it shared parts with BMC’s Mini, retains cult status as a car for popular vacation destinations. Moke now returns to the United States with classic looks and updated equipment.

Mokes are steel-bodied, sport a retractable soft top, and seat four. Although the standard seats are made from black plastic, the manufacturer offers covers as an option. More cosmetic customization is available in the form of paint options, grilles, and hoods.

Power comes from a 1-liter inline-four producing 50 hp and 93 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels. Customers can choose between a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Top speed is a breezy 68 mph.

Front suspension consists of MacPherson struts while a longitude-trailing arm occupies the rear. Vacuum boosted front disk brakes and old-school rear drums provide stopping power. Hydraulic power steering is standard, but Mokes are not equipped with stability control or ABS.

Overall equipment is bare-boned by modern standards. Headlights, turn signals, and taillights are all by Hella. Creature comforts are limited to a radio, a single speaker, and seatbelts for occupants. Every car also has a road emergency kit and tire jack. Neat.

Moke may be down on bleeding-edge technology, but its cars should offer more than enough for vacationers and beach residents to enjoy some open-air motoring. Pricing starts at $25,000 and tops out at $33,275. If you are in the market for a new ride, Moke USA in Miami will sell you one.