Mitsubishi Teases New Crossover Model Ahead of Geneva

Mitsubishi will show off a new compact crossover model at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Described as being sporty and coupe-like, the new utility vehicle will be sold alongside the small Outlander Sport (called ASX in Japan and other markets) and larger Outlander. This will be the first new product reveal since Nissan bought a controlling stake in Mitsubishi last October.

A shadowy teaser photo reveals the new crossover’s profile, which does look coupe-like with its raked C-pillar and rising beltline. From the side, the front end reminds us of the current three-row Outlander’s nose, wearing similar headlights.

As we heard previously, this crossover will debut not as a concept but as a production-ready vehicle. The model will slot between Mitsubishi’s two existing crossovers. You may be thinking there’s not much room between the compact Outlander Sport and the slightly larger three-row compact Outlander, but the former is expected to shrink while the latter will grow between 2019 and 2020. Style will also help differentiate the new model from its crossover stablemates, with the previous eX and GT PHEV concepts serving as inspiration. The model will arrive in the U.S. early next year powered by a new turbocharged engine mated to Mitsu’s latest all-wheel-drive system.

The all-new Mitsubishi crossover debuts in Geneva on March 7.