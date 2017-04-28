Mitsubishi Teams Up with West Coast Customs to Recreate 1917 Model A as a Plug-in Hybrid

Mitsubishi is resurrecting its first-ever car with the help of West Coast Customs. The unusual pairing will recreate a 1917 Mitsubishi Model A using the platform from a Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid.

Mitsubishi says this project represents an overview of its history as an automaker as it merges a design that reaches back 100 years with modern technology, including rally-derived four-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.

“The Mitsubishi Model A is the vehicle that paved the way for many other unique and exciting models over the years and we’re excited to re-design it with West Coast Customs,” said Francine Harsini, senior director, marketing at Mitsubishi Motors.

“The Mitsubishi Model A will feature all the distinctive aspects of the 1917 vehicle, but will be built on the PHEV platform and offer the latest in automotive technology.”

The three-diamond logo was first featured on the Model A, which was the first series production of cars produced in Japan. Only 22 examples were built from 1917 until 1921. It was based on the Fiat Tipo 3 and was powered by a 35 hp 2.8-liter I-4. The Outlander’s hybrid drivetrain features a 119 hp 2.0-liter I-4 and two 60-hp electric motors.

West Coast Customs will complete the vehicle this summer in its facility in Burbank, California and feature the build on an episode of their show, “Inside West Coast Customs.” The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is not yet available in the United States.