Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior Is Ready to Slay Some Sand

The Mitsubishi L200 pickup has gained an extreme off-road sibling appropriately named the “Desert Warrior.” Unfortunately, it’s just a one-off model.

Created in collaboration with Top Gear magazine, the Desert Warrior includes a host of upgrades over the standard L200 sold in markets outside the U.S. These mods include oversized wheels with self-inflating tires, a heavily modified suspension, an external roll cage, long range LED lights, and other updates that will help it navigate rough terrain. Bespoke Cobra racing seats can be found inside the cabin.

Although the Desert Warrior isn’t available to purchase, Mitsubishi has used it as inspiration for a more practical special-edition L200: the Barbarian SVP. Limited to a production run of 250 vehicles, the model was created by Mitsubishi’s new Special Vehicle Projects program and comes available in a black exterior or a blue exterior that’s similar to the color of the Desert Warrior. The model is noticeably tamer with 17-inch black alloy wheels, but it does feature aggressive wheel arches and BF Goodrich off-road tires.

We can only hope Mitsubishi will bring a pickup to the U.S. And judging from a chat our friends at Motor Trend had with Mitsubishi North America boss Don Swearingen a while back, there’s still hope.