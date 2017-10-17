Mitsubishi Emirai 4 Concept to Debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mitsubishi’s new concept car fits all those buzzwords that apply to the future of driving, from “augmented reality” and “driver sensing” to “autonomous” and “electrification.” Debuting at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, the Emirai 4 looks the part of an autonomous electrified concept car.

The concept, which is one of several Emirai models Mitsubishi has debuted in recent years, features an augmented reality head-up display. With 3D mapping and positioning technology, the system gives drivers a view of the road ahead, guiding them along no matter the weather or visibility conditions outside.

Further enhancing safety, the Emirai can alert passengers and other nearby cars if its doors are about to open. When sensors detect someone is about to open the car door, the Emirai shines a light onto the road and onto the car body.

Inside the car, a sliding knob helps drivers adjust different functions, and these functions can be grouped together to the driver’s liking to make the system easier to use while driving.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is the Emirai’s driver sensing system. With the help of a wide-angle interior camera, the Emirai monitors the posture and head position of the driver and front passenger.

Not only can it optimize climate control settings for individual passengers, but it also detects unsafe behaviors from the driver and figures out when to switch over between autonomous and manual driving mode.

The Emirai 4 can be seen at the Tokyo show from October 27-November 5 alongside the electrified e-Evolution concept crossover.