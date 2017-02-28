Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed

Featuring a new turbo engine and a more coupe-like profile, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

The automaker didn’t play it safe when designing the compact crossover. Up front, the Eclipse Cross looks like other Mitsubishi vehicles with a familiar grille and headlight design. But unlike its current stablemates, it features a steeply raked liftgate. A body-colored bar splits the rear window in two pieces and houses unique C-shaped lights.

The exterior styling and the name are clearly attempting to establish a connection with the old Eclipse coupe, but look inside the cabin, and you’ll notice a more modern design and new infotainment setup. Through the center touchscreen, drivers can operate music, Google Maps, Apple CarPlay, and other functions. The vehicle also receives a touchpad controller and a head-up display. Folding the seats should be made simpler thanks to a 60:40 setup and slide-and-recline adjustment.

Hopping on the turbo bandwagon, Mitsubishi has equipped the crossover with a new 1.5-liter turbo gas engine paired with a CVT. The model will also be available with a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine that is offered in combination with an eight-speed automatic transmission, although it’s unclear if this combination will come to the U.S. Power output is unknown, but we do know the model comes with standard all-wheel drive that incorporates active yaw control for enhanced stability.

The Eclipse Cross has a footprint similar to that of the Outlander Sport. It measures 173.4 inches in length and 71.06 inches in width, and has a 105.1 inch wheelbase.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will head to dealerships in Europe this fall before eventually making its way to North America and other regions. Pricing is forthcoming.