Mini Logo Stealthily Revised for 2018

Mini is updating its logo, but the changes might be hard to spot for anyone who’s not a hardcore Mini fan. The badge keeps the winged wheel motif and capitalized Mini lettering, but simplifies the design to its most basic elements. The new badge will begin appearing on all Mini models starting in March 2018.

Mini has actually shown this badge already on the Mini Electric concept that made its debut earlier this year in Frankfurt. In addition to quietly previewing Mini’s new logo, that concept showed off a heavily revised Hardtop exterior that included taillights with Union Jack LED elements and headlights with new LED accents. Perhaps we’ll see some of those styling cues on the refreshed Mini Hardtop coming next year. We know Mini plans to introduce an all-electric model for 2019, and this concept likely gives us a pretty good idea of what we can expect from a Mini-E successor.

The current logo dates all the way back to the brand’s rebirth under BMW in 2001, and was inspired by the 1990 Mini Cooper badge, which itself drew influence from the Morris Mini Minor emblem. The new logo will appear on the hood, steering wheel, rear liftgate (or barn doors, in the case of the Clubman), and key fob beginning early next year.