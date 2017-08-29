Mini Electric Concept Previews Production EV for 2019

At long last, it looks like an electric Mini is headed for the assembly line. Before we see the finished production product, the new aptly named Mini Electric Concept will offer a preview of what to expect when it makes its debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Considering Mini’s position in the marketplace, BMW as its parent company, and history with electric concepts, you’d think the brand new Mini Electric Concept would have come a whole lot sooner. Though the British-German automaker teased volt-heads with the short-lived Mini E back in 2009 and 2010, that full electric Cooper served as the testbed for the BMW i3 eco-hatch that arrived four years later.

While it’s clear the Mini Electric Concept is based on the Cooper, the design is far more conceptual than the production version is sure to be. The Electric includes new headlights, front fascia, side rocker panels, and rear bumper. Since the powertrain is electric and has no need for a conventional radiator, the front grille is closed off much like a Tesla.

Other than some fancy asymmetrical wheels and sharp contrasting silver and yellow paint scheme, there’s not much too surprising about the Electric. As of yet, we’re not privy to quite a few aspects of the car, most notably being a peek inside the interior.

The production version of the Mini Electric will debut sometime in 2019 with a model year of 2020.