Mildly Revised Mercedes-AMG S63 S Cabriolet Spied During Testing

A Mercedes-AMG S63 S Cabriolet was recently caught wearing a newer face outside of AMG’s test facility near the Nürburgring.

Although the A217 S63 S convertible made its debut less than a year and a half ago at the 2015 Los Angeles auto show, it appears to already be ready for an update, as these new spy shots of a sparsely camouflaged prototype with an Obsidian Black Metallic paint job indicate.

Most of the changes involve the front of the four-seater and its diamond-block grille. The twin-blade and star logo have been removed and appear to have been replaced with the black vertical bars instead.

The active full-LED headlights with active curve illumination and high beam assist remain unchanged, but the mesh air intakes appear more rounded and defined. While the front apron is still heavily wrapped, it appears to have received some slight tweaks as well.

Around back, the wide, rear twin-torch light design gets a more modern and striped look. The bumper is heavily wrapped, but still features quad chrome exhaust tips.

AMG’s test vehicle is rolling on what appear to be 19-inch twin 5-spoke alloy wheels with Titanium silver finish and high-performance rubber. These were most likely commandeered from a C-Class model for its durability testing.

Under the hood, you’ll likely find the same 5.5-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that produces 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. That too will probably remain the same.

While the 2017 model sells for $176,400 — the price should stay somewhere close to that ballpark range. We’ll know more when/if the updated S63 makes its way to the Frankfurt and/or New York auto shows.