Mid-Engine Corvette Surfaces with ZR1 Prototypes

If you don’t want to keep a secret, you might want to give the research and development gang at GM a call.

New images showing a heavily camouflaged mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette surfaced recently with several ZR1 prototypes during a round of not-so-secret winter testing.

Even though the next level supercar was shrouded in a concealing black cover and flanked by two Heavy Duty Chevy trucks, our spies managed to snap some clear shots of the mid-engine unicorn.

We are told that the holy grail of Corvettes was captured as engineers sorted out traction and stability control under icy road conditions. The mid-engine design is easy to make out with the prototype captured next to a C7 ZR1, but some naysayers also believe this car could be shared with Cadillac.

“Regardless of the badging, there is no longer any question that this is a mid-engine vehicle that is in full-on development within GM, and undoubtedly racing toward production,” our insiders tell us.

The C7s and mid-engine prototype share a long hood but the prototype has a longer, stretched rear deck and a shorter dash to axle ratio. The hood line is also lower and curves forward like a C3’s front end without a big V-8 engine holding it down. Also massive air-intakes can be seen that are set into the rear flanks in order to cool the mid-engine.

Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of the Corvette who tried producing a mid-engine version for years, may finally get his due. GM trademarked the Zora name in 2014 and the Zora Corvette seems to be on the fast track here.