Mid-Engine Corvette Ready for Its Closeup in the Snow

It’s now 2018, and that means we’re inching closer to the highly anticipated reveal of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette. We’ve seen camouflaged prototypes plenty of times before, but these latest shots captured in the snow reveal the upcoming supercar’s dual-caliper rear brakes.

The front brakes feature one large multi-piston caliper, but in back you can clearly see a second caliper opposite the primary clamping unit. Both sets of rotors appear to be steel.

Other than that, there’s not a whole lot more to see in these shots. The mid-engine proportions are very apparent when viewed from the side, but that thick camo still hides this Corvette’s exterior details.

Though we don’t know what it looks like yet, we know a lot about the mid-engine Corvette’s powertrain thanks to numerous leaks. A set of leaked CAD drawings that surfaced online late last year appeared to show a longitudinally mounted twin-turbo V-8.

A report from IHS Markit unearthed by Corvette Forum, the same site that posted the CAD drawings, suggested that engine could make as much as 850 hp. It is believed the mid-engine Corvette will offer two twin-turbo DOHC V-8 engines, including a 4.2-liter and 5.5-liter.

There’s still a chance the mid-engine Corvette might make its surprise debut in Detroit this month, but at this point we’re guessing we’ll see it later in the year. Please don’t make us wait too much longer, GM.

Photo source: KGP Photography