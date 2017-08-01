Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette Spotted on Track

It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about the upcoming mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, but these spy shots show the automaker is working hard. A prototype was recently spotted conducting track testing in full camouflage.

The engineers driving the car must have noticed the shooter, as they came to a stop on the track and quickly covered the car – which was already well camouflaged. The camo is different from the test mules we spotted earlier this year, and it may be hiding production bodywork. As covered up as this prototype may be, there’s no hiding its mid-engine proportions. The short dash-to-axle leaves little room for an engine up front, but there appears to be just enough space between the cabin and rear axle to fit a longitudinal V-8.

The model’s exact powertrain remains a mystery, but leaked documents suggest GM is preparing a dual-overhead-cam 6.2-liter V-8 for a Corvette model in 2018. A performance hybrid drivetrain remains another possibility. We know the mid-engine version isn’t the only Corvette in the works, as a front-engine C7 ZR1 is also expected. The mid-engine Corvette will be built alongside the C7 at GM’s Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Production is said to begin by January 2019.

Here’s hoping we see the mid-engine ‘Vette start dropping cover soon.