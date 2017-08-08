Michelin Celebrates Exceptional Wheels at 2017 Monterey Car Week

Michelin rolls into Monterey Car Week with several fine exhibits featuring rare and exceptional automobiles from the company’s collaborative relationships with Ferrari, Ford, Koenigsegg, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

If you make it to Monterey, California this year, be sure to drop by the Michelin displays at Legends of Autobahn, Porsche WERKS Reunion, Rolex Motorsports Monterey Reunion, and the Exotics on Cannery Row.

“Monterey Car Week continues to grow in size, scope, and prestige,” said Johnny Valencia, Michelin marketing manager, in a statement.

“It is exciting to collaborate with the leading innovators in the industry to create up-close-and-personal experiences that capture the imaginations of driving enthusiasts everywhere. We look forward to this week as an opportunity to build strong and meaningful relationships with those who share our passions.”

Michelin is a presenting sponsor for this year’s Legends of Autobahn Concours d’Elegance. The line-up includes a 2006 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR, 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black, and a 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R. The event will take place on August 18, at the Nicklaus Golf Club and admission is free to the public.

Michelin is also a presenting sponsor at the Porsche WERKS Reunion on the same day at the Corral de Tierra Country Club in nearby Salinas. Over 500 Porsches will be on display along with several race-winning ones driven by Jeff Zwart. Don’t miss Zwart’s 1992 964 Carrera 4, 2002 996 GT2, and 2010 997.2 GT3 Cup.

Also on the same day, the Exotics on Cannery Row is another free event featuring Koenigseggs, a Ford GT, Mercedes AMG GT R, and more hot wheels.

In addition to the events noted above, at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, don’t miss the Michelin exhibit in the garages at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, which will showcase a 2003 Ferrari 360 GT, 2007 Ferrari F430 GT, and 2013 Ferrari 458 GT from Risi Competizione from Friday to Sunday.

Michelin says Risi Competizione team members will be on site to answer questions from fans. We’ll see you there.