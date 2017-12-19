Mercedes Teases the Next A-Class’ Interior and It Looks Like a Winner

Over the summer, we learned that Mercedes had finally decided to bring its least-expensive model, the A-Class, to the U.S. in 2018. When it goes on sale, it’s expected to slot below the CLA and stick closely to the concept that Mercedes showed in Shanghai. But before the production A-Class gets revealed, Mercedes showed off the new car’s interior.

As you can see, even though the A-Class will be one of the least-expensive models in the Mercedes lineup, it borrows quite a few design elements from the S-Class. It’s got the rectangular combination gauge cluster and infotainment system, the circular air conditioning vents, and even the exact same steering wheel. It also looks like Mercedes has gotten rid of the scroll wheel that controls the infotainment system, instead switching to a Lexus-like touchpad.

Plus, while we have no idea how the materials will feel once we drive it in person, the cabin at least doesn’t look cheap. It seems Mercedes wants to position the A-Class as a truly premium car, so it offers the option of legitimately high-end features like heated and cooled seats, a massage function, and open-pore wood trim.

Since this is still technically a teaser, pricing hasn’t been announced. Based on how much nicer the cabin looks than the one in the CLA, we’d understand Mercedes charging more for the A-Class. But since it’s supposed to be smaller, who knows? From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the first A-Class in the U.S. will be a winner.