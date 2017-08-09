Pebble Beach Mercedes-Maybach Show Car Teased

Last year, the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 stole Monterey Car Week with its sultry red paint job and stunning proportions. And it looks like Mercedes is planning another radical concept, judging from this new teaser.

In the video below, Mercedes previews an ultra-luxury car that is clearly similar to the Vision 6 from last year. The teaser emphasizes the model’s long hood and large wheels, which look a bit more realistic than the ones on the Vision 6.

The interior has also been toned down slightly from renderings we saw of the previous model’s interior, although the minimalist dashboard looks familiar as do the white seats and circular instruments near the steering wheel.

Autocar reports this new creation is a convertible version of last year’s Vision 6 concept. Expect to see it at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which takes place on August 20.

If it’s indeed a convertible Vision 6, this new show car will likely pack quite the punch. The older concept features an 80-kW-hr battery driving four permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors.

Total system output is 738 hp, enough to propel the big coupe to 62 mph in less than 4 seconds. Whether or not the concept comes to fruition, the four-motor powertrain is in development for series production.