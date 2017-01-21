Mercedes-Maybach SUV Arrives in 2019 On Next-Gen GLS Platform: Report

After the Bentley Bentayga took the helm as the first ultra-luxe SUV, other manufacturers are finally beginning to take notice of that lucrative segment. Rolls-Royce has big plans for its upcoming Cullinan SUV, while Aston Martin preps its forthcoming DBX for production. According to a new report from Autocar, the Germans are not far behind, as Mercedes is keen on releasing the already-confirmed Mercedes-Maybach variant on the next-gen GLS platform by 2019.

Speaking with Autocar, Mercedes plans the Maybach package for the next-generation of GLS. According to the report, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will wear special visual treatments to differentiate it from the rest of the regular GLS, incorporating unique exterior touches that include different designs for the front grille, headlights, taillights, chrome trim, and wheels.

Inside, it’s going to be as top-of-the-line as you can imagine. Materials will be a step above what’s already available through Mercedes’ Designo lineup, and the plush environment will feature special touches exclusive to the Maybach. No word yet on interior layout, but it’s not outlandish to expect a loner wheelbase to compete with the Bentayga and Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB.

Powering the new Maybach GLS will likely be MB’s ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine we’ve come to know and love. Of course, this being Mercedes, a potential application for the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 is also being explored.

Look for more info on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS after the next-generation of GLS breaks cover in the future.