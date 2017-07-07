Mercedes-Benz X-Class Video Teased Ahead of Global Debut

It’ll probably be some time before we see one here in the U.S., but Mercedes-Benz released an over the top video featuring the all-new X-Class pickup to wet our appetites.

The premium pickup will ride on the NP300 platform also used by the Nissan Navara. We last saw the Concept X-Class at this year’s Geneva auto show and a more polished production version can be briefly seen in this one-minute teaser.

Mercedes’ new video looks like a trailer for an upcoming summer blockbuster. It opens with a shot of the earth from space with ominous background music — just like a “Transformer” movie.

Cut to a shot of giant crashing waves, birds flying, Antarctica, and a massive glacier falling into the sea.

Still, there is no sign of the posh pickup, but then we see a charging bull, watch a giant illuminated “X” explode, a bunch of horses galloping, raindrops, a tidal wave, and then a spinning tire, rectangular LED headlight, and finally the pricey pickup.

More dramatic music follows, some thunder and lightning, and then the X-Class zooms off towards a big city at night. Crazy fast too — but wait, then there’s a massive lava flow, a desert, and the truck flies across it like a sandstorm.

Near the end of the short there’s a close up of the grille with a three-pointed star and a glimpse at simple, vertical LED taillights as the pickup makes it way back to the city.

As it passes across the screen, “First of a new kind” flashes in the center and “Stay tuned for the new X-Class.”

Whew. The X-Class can haul a payload of over 2,400 pounds and tow more than 7,700 pounds, according to the company.

Mercedes’ mid-sized X-Class is slated to go on sale in Europe, Australia, South Africa, and South America in 2018. It will be built in Argentina and Spain.

Plans to bring the X-Class to the North American market are still up in the air and will be announced when a production site is found. Until then, we’ll just have to keep waiting.

The X-Class global debut is set for July 18.