2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickups Spied in the Snow

Two 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickups were caught winter weather testing and wearing a lot less camouflage way up north. Recently spied premium pickups by Mercedes are starting to look like the haute hauler we can’t wait to drive.

The concept version of the X-Class mid-size truck, based on the Nissan Navara, is currently on view at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

These new spy shots of the posh pickup show a new front end with LED headlights, a wide metal grille, a lower front hood, and a beefy bumper. Like the Navara, it also features a short roof rack above its four-door cab that seats up to five passengers.

Around back the bumper and taillights have been smoothed out a bit and it looks less like a Nissan. Despite the black and white camouflage, it’s easy to see that the X-Class has fuel doors on both sides of the bed, which could mean it has twin fuel tanks beneath its skin. A power sliding rear window can be also be spotted above the short bed.

We don’t know what type of engine is being tested, but a twin-turbo V-6 diesel engine with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system is highly likely. Mercedes-Benz has stated previously that the pickup will be able to carry a 2,400-pound payload and tow up to 7,700 lbs. The X-Class will be built in Argentina and Spain for markets outside of the U.S.

Plans to bring the tony truck here are still in the planning stages, but a recent report has indicated that Mercedes-Benz is considering locations here to built a version of the pickup in order to avoid paying the hefty border tax imposed on imported trucks.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year.