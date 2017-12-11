Mercedes-Benz X-Class Gains New Widebody Kit from Prior Designs

Like passing by the neighborhood holiday party without an invite, we’ve been eyeing the forbidden Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup with intense jealously. As tuners and design houses get their hands on the Benz truck, our envy only burns brighter—especially in the case of Prior Design’s new widebody kit.

Despite utilizing a capable truck platform, the new kit focuses more on upgraded aesthetics rather than fettling with what’s under the hood, looking to capitalize on buyers more interested in parking their Merc truck in front of a ritzy restaurant than hauling hay down a muck-covered farm road.

This isn’t to say the PD kit renders the X-Class useless off-road. For customers who still need capability, the PD400 should be the first pick of the pair, outfitting the X-Class with matte-black accents, PD3Forged wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and bigger foglights. Jump up to the street-oriented PD500 kit, and PD adds a new front fascia, low-profile sport tires with the new wheels, new exhaust tips, and the same swollen fenders.

Power comes from the same lineup of powertrains as the regular, unmodified truck. Stick with gas, and your only option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, pushing out 164 hp.

Need more stump-pulling torque? Grab the diesel-powered options, ranging from a 2.3-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder with 161 hp and 297 lb-ft of torque, all the way up to the 3.0-liter turbodiesel, V-6 with 255 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.