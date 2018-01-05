Mercedes-Benz X-Class Concepts for the Great Outdoors

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup still eludes us here in the U.S., but here’s a look at the latest luxury concepts for the great outdoors elsewhere.

Mercedes-Benz is introducing two new camper concepts for its X-Class pickup at the 2018 Caravan, Motor, Touristik (CMT) show in Stuttgart, Germany this month.

CMT is now in its 50th year and is the world’s largest public exhibition for tourism and leisure. The camper van concepts will debut along with the company’s latest Marco Polo campers that are based on its V-Class vans.

“The X-Class fits seamlessly into our established product range. We are proud to introduce first camper van solution approaches together with Tischer and VanEssa at the CMT, just two months after the vehicle’s launch,” said Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz Vans honcho, in a statement.

“We are also continuing to develop our own travel vans and recreational vehicles—with positive customer feedback. Our newest arrival in particular, the Marco Polo Horizon, is proving very popular and has played a decisive role in the growth of the Marco Polo family.”

First up is a demountable cabin from bodybuilder Tischer for the X-Class pickup. The sandwich design of the cabin offers a sleeping alcove that’s 59-inches wide and has headroom up to 6.5-feet. There’s also a kitchen that seats three with a 3-burner gas stove and an integrated bathroom with a shower.

The second concept is a bit more subtle. It was developed by VanEssa mobilcamping and designed to be tucked away in the posh pickup’s bed.

It features a heavy-duty pullout module with a fully equipped kitchen. The module can be used as a coolbox for cooking; it has a sink, plus drawers for crockery and other supplies. It adds about 550 pounds to the truck.

A cover made out of teak wood protects the pullouts and special pneumatic struts allow the cover to be propped up at an angle of 45 degrees we are told.

Also on display alongside the X-Class concepts at CMT are three Marco Polo campers—one in mountain crystal white metallic, a Horizon Edition in brilliant silver metallic, and an Activity Edition variant in flint gray metallic.

The CMT show is held from January 3-21 in Stuttgart and is open to the public.