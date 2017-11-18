Mercedes-Benz Teases Redesigned 2019 CLS Before LA Debut

Mercedes-Benz has been working on the redesigned 2019 CLS for some time now and we finally see the first glimpse of the four-door coupe in the latest teaser image from the automaker. The stylishly swoopy Mercedes enters its third generation with a new engine and tech.

The dark teaser image reveals part of Mercedes’ signature diamond grille pattern flanked by bright inward pointing LED light strips that line the LED headlights. Fortunately, Motor Trend recently drove the redesigned CLS prototype and even though it was mostly camouflaged, we can see much more of the design elements than the teaser shows. Taking a design cue from the original CLS, we can see the return of one long sweep of the side and the addition of more aggressive shoulders and a tweaked trunk lid edge.

The CLS will be unique in the sense that it will be underpinned by the MRA platform shared with the E-Class (including the same wheelbase and axles but not the length and track) but will share its engines and electronics with the flagship S-Class. However, the seats and most of the interior will not be shared and will be unique to the CLS-Class.

Probably the most exciting aspect of the upcoming CLS is the power plant. The CLS 450 will come equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged, supercharged, and hybridized inline-6 engine that produces 376 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The automaker claims a 5.0-second 0-62 time.

The 2019 CLS-Class will come standard with traditional steel suspension while adaptive steel suspension and multi-chamber air suspension are optional. Engineers adjusted the Air Body Control system to make the CLS feel more direct and responsive versus the E-Class’ plushier handling dynamics.

Inside, the driver will be greeted by a fully digital instrument panel and integrated large center display screen, the same impressive unit found in the S-Class. A 64-color interior ambient lighting system and carbon-fiber-looking woven steel matrix inlays that line dashboard and door panels complement the luxurious interior.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS will be revealed at the Los Angeles auto show. Expect to see the new 2019 CLS at Mercedes-Benz dealerships in July with all-wheel drive versions filling showrooms first before the arrival of rear-drive units later in the year. Pricing will be released at a later time.