Mercedes-Benz Teases Compact, All-Electric EQ A Concept Ahead of Frankfurt Debut

As Mercedes gears up for this year’s Frankfurt auto show, the German automaker released a teaser revealing a few details of the so-called EQ A concept. From the looks of things, the unrevealed EQ A previews a future small full electric hatch set to butt heads with the BMW i3 and Tesla Model 3.

If the concept’s name sounds familiar, its thanks to the earlier EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show. That was the first time Benz gave us a look into the new electrified sub-brand meant to take on BMW’s i division. The EQ concept took the shape of a mid-sized SUV, and promised to be the future of the Tri-pointed star.

Now, the EQ name returns for another concept, this time with an “A” tacked on the end. From the brief video teaser, things look familiar. The same dramatic backlit grille makes an appearance, as do twisted, ribbon-like taillights and headlights. It’s not nearly production ready, but from the looks of the surprisingly mundane wheels, some stylistic cues should carry over to the actual EQ A model.

The EQ A will be a compact hatch, likely built on the next-gen GLA/CLA platform, and only a little larger than the i3. The EQ A should also showcase Mercedes’ next-gen autonomous or semi-autonomous driving technology.

Check out the teaser clip of the upcoming concept, and look for more information closer to the 2017 Frankfurt auto show September 14.