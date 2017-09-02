Mercedes-Benz Teases Almost Production-Ready EQ A

When last we talked about Mercedes-Benz’s forthcoming EQ brand, we discussed the EQ C concept that debuted at last year’s Paris auto show. The concept, aimed to signal Mercedes-Benz’s commitment toward introducing a fully electric lineup, including the slightly lifted EQ C, and a forthcoming EQ A, which would likely be closer to a small hatchback. Now, on the eve of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz has teased its EQ A, although we’re not sure it will be that much different from the EQ C shown in Paris.

Like the EQ C shown last year, the EQ A concept appears to have the same basic architecture, with a long hood, flared fenders, and a gapping front grille, although the latter is harder to tell from the darkened teaser photo. Unlike the EQ C, the new concept has sharper headlights that have been divided from the rest of the Mercedes-Benz’s grille, as well as the standard hexagonal Mercedes-Benz family grille design language.

The teaser also features real side mirrors, which were absent when we last saw the EQ C in Paris. Overall, the EQ A appears to be, at least from this darkened teaser, a more production-ready concept, with normal headlights, side mirrors, and grille.

The EQ C concept was powered by an electric motor on each axle, with lithium-ion battery packs along the floor, which gave the concept a theoretical range of about 310 miles. Performance was also quite good from the Daimler-owned Deutsche Accumotive-sourced 70kW batteries being able to churn out 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQ sub-brand will become the backbone of the company’s EV lineup, with as many as four cars coming onto the scene before 2020. The technology will also likely be used in hybrid setups throughout the rest of Mercedes-Benz’s lineup, although the first hybrid we’ll see is the Formula 1-derived Project One, which won’t likely have any shared components due to its race history.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ A will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, so stay tuned.