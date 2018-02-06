Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Debuts with New MBUX Multimedia System

Comfortable and luxurious, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has never been a nuts-and-bolts work van. The distinction has been made even clearer now that the van boasts new technologies.

Like the recently revealed A-Class, the Sprinter receives the MBUX multimedia system. Drivers can control the 10.25-inch display by touching directly on the screen, using touch controls on the steering wheel, or activating the improved voice control system.

The Sprinter also receives Mercedes PRO connect, a new feature that links fleet managers to all the vehicles and drivers in his or her network. Online, fleet managers can manage assignments for the Sprinters and track their location, fuel levels, and maintenance info. Other practical-minded features on the new Sprinter include a self-cleaning rearview camera, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a rain sensor system that optimizes visibility during the wiping process.

Globally, there are more than 1,700 different configurations available for the new Sprinter, although Mercedes hasn’t said how many variants will come to the U.S. Depending on the build, the Sprinter can serve as a van for transporting goods, a camper van or bus, or even an ambulance.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will officially roll out in Europe in June and is now available for order. It will arrive in the U.S. by the end of this year. An eSprinter is coming in 2019, but Mercedes isn’t ready to announce whether that electrified model will make its way to the U.S. Mercedes is also holding out on specific engine details for our market at this time. However, it confirmed both gas and diesel options will be available.