/ Mercedes-Benz Has Your Smartphone Covered

Mercedes-Benz introduced a new line of smartphone covers for three-pointed star fans.

The marque teamed up with CG Mobile of Paris to offer its exclusive cover collection in aluminum, carbon fiber, leather, and silicone.

Covers are available for several Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models. Prices range between $34.99 and $49.99 depending on style and materials used on the products.

It also offers sporty computer laptop and tablet bags that prominently feature the Mercedes-Benz logo.

CG Mobile’s stylish accessories mimic Mercedes interiors and the leather covers are available in black, crystal gray, Marrakech, red, walnut brown, and white.

In addition to the bags and covers, Mercedes-Benz and CG Mobile also offer two portable chargers—plus branded charging cables and USB connectors for travelers on the go.

The charging banks retail between $39.99 and $69.99. You don’t have to go to Paris or Germany if you are interested in the smartphone merch—the official products can be ordered at dealers or at CG Mobile.

If you prefer something more Italian, CG Mobile also offers plenty of official Ferrari gear for your phone as well.