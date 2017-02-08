Mercedes-Benz Adds SLC RedArt Edition, SL designo Edition to European Stable

After updating the SL and SLC, Mercedes-Benz is offering new special-edition versions of these cars. The Mercedes-Benz SLC RedArt Edition and SL designo Edition are now available to order in Europe.

The SLC 43 RedArt Edition is available in a variety of exterior colors and includes red accents on the front splitter, front and rear apron, bumper, and wheels among other places. Inside, buyers can choose between black leather with silver pearl nappa leather inserts and red stitching or two-tone nappa leather and other interior options. Other goodies include specially badged Edition floor mats and aluminum trim with dark carbon grain. The RedArt treatment is also available on other SLC models including the SLC 180, 200, 250 d, and 300.

In Mercedes lingo, “designo” represents a number of individualized paint, leather, and interior trim options the automaker offers. Celebrating this tradition, the subtle SL designo Edition features a blue exterior with chrome accents on the front apron. Interior accoutrements include nappa leather, a porcelain designo DINAMICA suede-like roof liner, and piano lacquer champagne white trim as well as special floor mats. Both the SL 400 and SL 500 are available in designo Edition versions.

Prices for the RedArt range from 38,853 euros (about $41,500) on the SLC 180 to 62,207 euros ($66,500) for the AMG SLC 43 version. The SL designo Edition will set you back more, as it’s priced at up to 137,088 euros ($146,000).

Mercedes says the special edition models will also be available in the U.S. Pricing has not yet been announced for this market.