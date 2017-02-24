/ News / Mercedes-Benz Ponders X-Class Pickup for U.S.
Stateside production site being considered

If Mercedes-Benz builds the X-Class here, would you buy it? Although the German automaker wasn’t planning on bringing the upcoming X-Class midsize pickup stateside when it was announced last fall, that decision apparently wasn’t set in stone.

Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz Van division honcho hinted at the possibility of it coming here after all during a news briefing in Stuttgart, Reuters reports.

“In the past year the mid-sized truck market has come back a bit. General Motors is launching a mid-sized truck. We are watching developments very closely, and we will make a decision at the appropriate time,” he said.

Mercedes Benz X Class concept side profile 02

Mornhinweg also revealed that a new U.S. production site would be considered to build the posh pickups for the North American market, which would spare the X-Class from the gnarly 25% border tax on imported trucks. Current plans call for the Nissan Navara-based X-Class to be built in Argentina and Spain.

The X-Class is currently slated to go on sale in Europe, Australia, South Africa, and South America. To date, we’ve only seen a concept version of the X-Class, but we should see the production version in the near future.

The V-6-powered premium pickup is expected to be capable of hauling a payload of over 2,400 lbs and tow more than 7,700 lbs.

It sounds like a win-win for all of us. Tony truckers should keep their fingers crossed too.

Mercedes Benz X Class concept front three quarter 05

