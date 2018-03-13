Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing’s Plaid Upholstery is Back!

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is arguably the most iconic Mercedes of all time, and now its plaid upholstery is back by popular demand. The reproduction fabric, available in the original blue-gray, red-green, and green-beige plaid colors, will be available to order by the meter from any dealer in Europe.

All three color combinations will be made to original interior specifications using an odor-neutral wool yarn. In order to reproduce the 300SL’s upholstery, Mercedes-Benz Classic worked with the design department at Sindelfingen, Germany, as well as the original wool supplier to ensure that the reproductions are as accurate as possible. The wool is woven into a four-ply, double weave twill that Mercedes says is a “very robust material.”



Originally, the 300SL’s upholstery colors were combined with blue, beige, or green MB-Tex leatherette on the side bolsters and seat backs. Leather was an available option for 600 Deutsche Marks–quite a bit of money back then. Of the three color combinations, the blue-gray plaid design was the most popular, equipped on nearly 80 percent of 300SL models with fabric interiors delivered between 1954 and 1957.

That color combo was followed by the red-green plaid at 14 percent, and finally green-beige at only 6 percent. The reproduction fabric will be priced at 184.45 Euros (roughly $229 at current exchange rates) per 1,000 x 1,400 mm (3.2 x 4.5 foot) sheet. Each pattern has its own Mercedes part number and can be ordered at any dealership in Europe.

The fabric was put back into production thanks to a large number of requests from 300SL owners looking to restore or refresh their interiors, but who’s going to stop you from using it in your new AMG GT? We’ve reached out to Mercedes to find out if the upholstery will be available in the U.S. and will update this post when we hear back