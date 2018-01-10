Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Caught for the First Time

Our spy photographers caught a new Mercedes-Benz crossover winter testing in Europe. And unless the camouflage is deceiving us, it receives a much boxier design than the GLA, GLC, and GLE.
This vehicle is the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which will share a platform and engines with the new A-Class and B-Class. But looking at these photos, this vehicle looks a bit bigger than its platform mates. The pictures show off a big square nose and boxy rear end, as well as a high roofline. It doesn’t look quite like a Mercedes, although the abundance of straight lines brings to mind the even boxier-looking G-Wagen.
Inside, it appears the GLB receives a large screen similar to the one found in the new A-Class. The testers did a careful job to hide the interior, as they did with the hood and with the grille.
According to Autocar, the GLB will feature four-cylinder diesel and gas engines ranging from around 160 hp to more than 300 hp for an AMG version. A plug-in hybrid version is also in the pipeline.
The Mercedes-Benz GLB should debut around the end of 2019. Before that, the U.S. market will receive an A-Class sedan this year.
Photo Source: CarPix
