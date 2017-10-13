The utterly ridiculous Mercedes-Benz G500 4×42 had no business heading to market, but we’re glad it did. Mercedes-Benz announced that production on the model is coming to an end, and if you want one, you have until the end of the month to place an order. Prices start at about $274,000 (231,693 euros.)

Inspired by the public’s strong reactions to a similar concept vehicle, Mercedes-Benz introduced the G500 4×42 in December 2015. The model later came to the U.S. market in 2017.

Not only is the vehicle more than 7 feet wide, it’s 7 feet, 9 inches tall and has nearly 18 inches of ground clearance. The model is known for its military-grade portal axles that help it handle extreme off-road adventures, including fording water more than 3 feet deep. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that makes 422 hp.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the most bonkers G-Class Mercedes has ever built. How can we forget the G63 AMG 6×6 that rides on three portal axles and weighs over 9,000 pounds?

Mercedes-Benz recently introduced 1:18 scale models of the G500 4×42 apparently as a send-off. Fortunately, there’s still the regular G63 AMG that packs a whopping 563 hp from its twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8. And there’s the even more powerful G65 AMG producing 621 hp from a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12.