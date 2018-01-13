Mercedes-Benz G-Class Officially Teased Ahead of Detroit Debut

It’s the final countdown. The official reveal of the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will finally go down at this year’s Detroit auto show on January 15.

Last week we caught the G-Class playing in the snow and this time around it’s splashing through a rocky, riverbed in a red rock gorge.

Today, we get a clear look at the boxy beast’s new chrome and black rectangular grille with its pointed star badge prominently centered and flanked by two round headlights.

We still don’t know what powertrain options may be lurking beneath its short hood, but we do know it will likely be mated to a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, we do know that the cabin’s interior is roomier and has received a major upgrade, along with state-of-the-art driver assist safety technology. The rear cargo area is about the same as the previous model and the rear seats can fold 60/40/100.

Over 300,000 Geländewagens have been sold since its original 1979 debut in the U.S. The boxy SUV has remained roughly the same with subtle and minor upgrades over the years.

Check back soon for the complete reveal from our coverage that is currently unfolding at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.