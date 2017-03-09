2017 All-Stars Contender: Mercedes-Benz E300

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 was the first variant of the new E-Class to arrive for the U.S. market and thus was the car Mercedes sent our way after receiving the invitation to our All-Stars competition.

Contributor Ronald Ahrens was duly impressed by the E300’s fresh design inside and out. “Gorgeous. Exterior is restrained and conservative, but the cabin is fine,” remarked Ahrens.

Powering the 2017 E300 is a 2.0-liter turbo four good for 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, mated to Benz’s smooth nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain left a generally positive impression with automotive design editor Robert Cumberford, who called it “a marvel.” He conditioned that by saying “there is that Model A-like vibration that most four-cylinder engines have, and that does detract from the luxury impression,” but otherwise he found the E-Class to be “an absolutely wonderful four-door.”

Contributor Marc Noordeloos was less enthusiastic than Cumberford about the E300’s means of motivation. “The four-cylinder engine is pretty impressive and much smoother than the Volvo’s engine, but you feel the limited horsepower when really pushing the car,” he said.

But the powertrain is only part of the story. Our tester was not outfitted with 4Matic all-wheel drive, but it did have niceties including an air suspension, bumping Burmester sound system, heated and cooled front seats, and, courtesy of the $10,400 Premium 3 Package, massaging seats, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and parking assist.

Will the differing opinions about the 2017 E300’s powerplant keep Mercedes from scoring an All-Stars trophy, or will the rest of the package’s niceties overcome any hesitations our judges may have had? Come back on March 11 to find out!