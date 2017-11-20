Mercedes has completed its overhaul of the E-Class lineup with a new Cabriolet now in dealerships. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet starts at $67,295, an increase of $3,770 from the price of the previous model at launch.

Although it’s more expensive now, it’s still more affordable than the BMW 6 Series convertible, which will cost you at least $87,695.

The new E-Class Cab has grown significantly compared to its predecessor in just about every way. It has ballooned 5.0 inches in length, 2.9 inches in width, and 1.4 inches in height while expanding 4.4 inches in the wheelbase. It’s now also available with all-wheel drive, which adds $2,500 to the starting price.

The new convertible receives a standard 12.3-inch display that we first saw on the E-Class sedan. This unit merges with an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to form one screen that floats above the dashboard. Also look for new 50/50 folding rear-seat backrests, which allows more space for through-loading.

Options on the E400 include a $2,500 AMG Line package that brings along a more athletic exterior design and a $1,050 Warmth and Comfort package with a heated steering wheel, heated front armrests, and a rapid heating feature for the front seats. Three Premium packages are also available, ranging from $3,250 to $9,350.

All E400 convertibles pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic replaces the previous seven-speed.