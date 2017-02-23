Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Drops Top at 87th Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz is going big at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show by going topless. The world premiere of the E-Class Cabriolet will be one of the big stars to watch out for at this year’s extravaganza.

The tony drop-top is the latest addition to the crowded E-Class garage that also includes coupe, sedan, and wagon variants. They can all be seen in the latest teaser image from Mercedes.

Not much else is known about the new cabriolet, but we imagine it won’t look much different from its recent siblings.

A couple of scene-stealers that should garner attention will be the G-Class Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet and the Concept X-Class pickup truck. Sadly, neither vehicle is slated to reach our shores, but we can still hope and dream.

Mercedes-AMG also plans to tease us with a glimpse of the future with an alternative drive show car concept as part of its 50th anniversary soiree.

Four other AMG models to make their world premieres in Geneva include the E63 S Wagon, AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50, C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, and the AMG Performance Studio Package equipped C43 Coupe.

A 34-vehicle lineup is planned in all, along with an EQ Lane “that flows through the entire stand in the form of a black, shining trail, equipped with lights and media technology,” says Mercedes-Benz adding, “Here, the new product brand EQ shows the entire world of electric mobility, from the Concept EQ and the company’s already electrified vehicle range through to charging stations and energy storage units.”

And it that’s not enough, a free-floating, large-scale sculpture called “Silver Flow” will again make an appearance at this year’s show stand. Things are literally looking up for Mercedes-Benz fans.