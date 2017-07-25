Sometimes you just have to build it yourself. Jürgen Eberle, a design engineer at Mercedes-Benz and his team created a mean-looking rock crawler: the E-Class All-Terrain 4×4².

Before you bust open your check, it’s only a one-shot and currently not for sale — yet. Eberle tells Autocar the extreme E-Class crawler was inspired by the G500 4×4². He says he wanted to see if a similar vehicle could be made using the G500’s portal axles grafted in place of the All-Terrain’s multi-link set-up.

It took several months to build the E-Class All-Terrain, which has more than double the ride height.

Fender flares are made of carbon fiber and ground clearance is now nearly 16-inches. It rolls on 20-inch, off-road-oriented tires and the overall track is now 8-inches wider.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter turbo V-6 engine that provides 326 horsepower.

“The idea excited me right from the start and initial test drives of the All-Terrain 4×4² at the new testing and technology center in Immendingen are demonstrating promising off-road characteristics,” Michael Kelz, E-Class chief engineer, tells the publication.

“Thanks to the suspension lift with portal axles, the All-Terrain 4×4² is able to cope with even the nastiest rocky and stony runs – it’s a really skillful scrambler.”

It looks like the perfect weekend getaway vehicle too. Let’s hope Mercedes-Benz green lights a limited run for the faithful.