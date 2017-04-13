Refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Concept A Sedan Teased

Mercedes is preparing for a busy Shanghai auto show where it will debut a refreshed S-Class and a concept previewing the next-generation A-Class.

This week, Mercedes released a teaser image of the S-Class, showing off a new three-bar grille design and updated lights. AMG versions of the S-Class, including the S63 4MATIC+ and S65, are also making their first appearances.

The S-Class will receive a wide range of new driver assistance features, from active lane change assist to a remote parking package. Car-to-X communication technology will allow the S-Class to warn drivers of hazardous road situations ahead. Also look for new engines and comfort features on the flagship model.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Concept A Sedan previews the future design of the compact A-Class family from Mercedes. Slated for battle against the Audi A3, a future A-Class sedan will reportedly sit on the second-generation MFA platform along with the B-Class and CLA-Class vehicles. Rumor has it that Mercedes will introduce the new A-Class sedan to North America, although the automaker has yet to confirm such a move.

We’ll know more on April 19 when Mercedes unveils its new cars in Shanghai. In total, Mercedes will show 36 vehicles at its exhibit.