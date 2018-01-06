Mercedes-Benz Confirms the 2019 G-Class Will Debut in Detroit

Hot on the heels of Mercedes-Benz’ recent sneak peak at the next-gen G-Class, the German automaker confirmed the all-new Geländewagen will officially break cover for the first time at the 2018 Detroit auto show later this month.

As is usually the case with teasers, we don’t see much of the SUV. As a nod to its approaching debut in the frigid Motor City, our early glimpse of the G is viewed through a blizzard, with digital snowfall obscuring everything but a few slices of the rear-three-quarters view.

Even through the white-out, it’s clear the boxy proportions of the test-mule we saw earlier weren’t deceptive. Mercedes appears to have made the correct decision and kept the slab-sided styling for at least another generation, eschewing the modern trend of smooth, rounded crossover-type designs.

When the G-Class does storm the stage in Detroit, we expect to get a full run-down of the engines available. Mercedes already confirmed the addition of the current 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic in the new SUV, but was mum on any potential powertrains. Our best guess falls with at least the ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged M176 V-8 from the last gen, and perhaps a high-output twin-turbo V-6 for the base. Hop up to the all-but-confirmed G63 and G65, and power should come from a hotter tune of the 4.0-liter and a twin-turbocharged V-12, respectively.

Look for the full reveal of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class later this month at the 2018 Detroit auto show.