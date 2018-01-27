Mercedes-Benz A-Class Teased Ahead of Official Debut

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/first-drive-2018-mercedes-benz-s-class/">Mercedes teased the interior of its new A-Class late last year, and now it’s finally giving us a sneak peek of the car’s exterior. The model will debut February 2 in Amsterdam, the automaker confirmed on social media.

The front end of the new A-Class bears some resemblance to the front of the 2019 CLS, which debuted at the Los Angeles auto show in November. Judging from the teaser image of the A-Class, the headlight signature is one of the most noticeable design features shared with the CLS.

It’s unclear whether or not Mercedes will debut both the hatchback and sedan version in Amsterdam. We do know the A-Class sedan is coming to the U.S. market this year, and it will ride on the second-generation MFA platform with the CLA and GLA. This preview image hints that the A-Class will feature quite a different design than the dramatic A-Class concept shown in Shanghai last year.

The A-Class will receive a modern interior that belies its position as a lower-cost model in the Mercedes lineup. It has a free-floating widescreen with touch sensitivity, unique ambient lighting, circular air conditioning vents, and a touchpad control system on the center console. As previewed at the consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, expect Mercedes’ infotainment system to feature new natural speech recognition technology.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Facebook