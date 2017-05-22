Pricing Announced for 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe and Cabrio

The Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe will start at $24,550 and the convertible version will start at $28,750, including destination and delivery charges. The coupe’s pricing is $1,200 lower than the outgoing model.

According to its maker, the Smart Electric Drive Cabrio will be the “only electric drive convertible on the market” at the time of its summer launch.

Smart says the new Fortwo models’ batteries will reach full charge in an estimated three hours, half the time of the outgoing generation using a 240-volt charger. An 80 percent charge will come in an estimated 2.5 hours, two hours shorter than the previous version. Range also increases from 68 miles to an estimated 70 to 80 miles. The new electric Fortwos pack more powerful 7kW onboard chargers as well.

New models also receive some performance gains. The motor gains 6 hp to make a total of 80 hp and torque output rises by 22 lb-ft, to a total of 118 lb-ft. 0-60 mph acceleration drops to 11.4 seconds from 11.5 seconds on the coupe, but increases to 11.7 seconds for the cabrio. Top speed is a meager 81 mph, an increase over the last generation’s 78 mph.

The new generation of Smart Fortwo Electric Drive models will be available for sale at U.S. dealerships in the summer.