Mercedes-Benz and The North Face Tour the Great White North

Mercedes-Benz, The North Face, and the German Roamers, a photographic collective teamed up for an epic tour through Canada and Alaska in two G-Class SUVs.

Three lucky members of the collective, Johannes Höhn, Lennart Pagel, and Hannes Becker drove two Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs over 1,864 miles from Whitehorse, Canada to Anchorage, Alaska in 13 days this summer.

They captured their adventure along the Alaska Highway surrounded by snow-peaked mountains and wildlife in photos and videos with filmmaker Mathias von Gostomski. Also on board was Hansjörg Auer, an extreme climber from The North Face who joined the team for off-the-beaten-path excitement.

“The German Roamers know just where to find and record the finest and most beautiful motifs off the beaten track. The G-Class is just the right vehicle to reach these special locations and it fits authentically into the visual imagery,” said Natanael Sijanta, Mercedes-Benz marketing head, in a statement.

A Mercedes-Benz G550 would also be our first choice for an epic off-road expedition. The SUV packs a twin turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.

The North Face supplied the crew on their trip with outdoor clothing, duffle bags, sleeping bags, and tents. That came in handy while capturing all the incredible scenery during the long Yukon days and short nights.

“At times, we had perfect light conditions until four in the morning. For photographers, you can’t get better than that,” said shutterbug Hannes Becker.

Check out the photo gallery and video from the tour here.