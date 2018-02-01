Mercedes-Benz A-Class Teased Again Before Debut in Amsterdam

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new A-Class on February 2, but not before teasing us a little bit more on social media.

In this new Instagram post, Mercedes shows us a sketch of the A-Class. Although it’s just a rendering, it hints at a sharp design with large wheels and sculpted body lines. The sketch confirms the automaker will debut the hatch version at the event, and at this point, it remains unclear when the sedan will make its first appearance.

We already know Mercedes will introduce the A-Class sedan to the U.S. market this year. It will ride on the second-generation MFA platform along with the CLA and GLA. The model also receives a modern new interior you’d expect to find only on more expensive cars, boasting a new free-floating widescreen and unique ambient lighting. Mercedes previewed its new infotainment system for small cars at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, and it included new natural speech recognition technology.

In a previous teaser (pictured above), Mercedes showed off the new model’s front end. We thought it looked quite similar to the front of the new CLS, especially the headlight signature.

Stay tuned for more info when the Mercedes-Benz A-Class debuts in Amsterdam shortly.