Mercedes-AMG’s Insane 1,000-Horsepower Hypercar Teased Again

It’s been nearly three years since Mercedes first hinted that it had a hybrid hypercar under development and just under a year since Mercedes confirmed those plans. From the beginning, Mercedes said it intended to make the Project One as close to a street-legal Formula 1 car as possible. Mercedes announced that we’ll finally get to see the long-awaited hypercar at the Frankfurt Motor Show in a few weeks.

Details are still relatively scarce at this point, especially as far as the Project One’s styling goes. But what we do know is enough to confirm that the production car will be an absolute performance monster.

Mercedes revealed the Project One’s powertrain a few months ago, confirming that it will be an all-wheel-drive hybrid with at least 1,000 hp. Two 161-hp electric motors will drive the front wheels, while a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 will send at least 700 hp to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

And while the engine isn’t exactly the same as the one in Mercedes’ F1 car, it’s closely related. Oh, and it will hit 11,000 rpm before bouncing off the rev limiter.

The top speed is said to be north of 217 mph (350 km/h), but as an F1 car for the streets, we imagine acceleration and cornering will be where the Project One really shines.

Approximately 50 units will make their way to the U.S. costing “you don’t want to know what it costs” amounts of money. Look for more information when the Project One debuts September 12.