Mercedes-AMG’s G650 Maybach Photos and Video Leaked

Mercedes-Benz gives the G-Wagen a fond farewell. After 40-plus years of operation, Mercedes-Benz is finally retiring the G-Wagen’s platform in favor of a brand new one set to debut later this year. However, before the W463 platform leaves the world, Mercedes-AMG has teamed up with Maybach to offer one last opulent off-roader, the Mercedes-Maybach G650.

After being officially teased this weekend, a journalist who got early access to the car, uploaded an early, unsanctioned walk-around video of the G650. The SUV, which gets Maybach badging and an interesting version of a drop top, appears to ride on the G500 4×4² chassis, the same that also underpins the G63 6×6. It also, according to the poster and the badging, features a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine producing around 630 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque, although that information should still be taken with a grain of salt.

First we built the G 63 AMG 6×6 – Now the ultimate off-roader has another surprise up its sleeve.

Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/3n3bXhehZ4 — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) February 4, 2017

As you can see, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 features the same portal-axle lifted appearance, carbon fiber fenders, and trim of the G500 4×4² it’s based on. It also gets a serious set of brake rotors and calipers to help stop the behemoth. However, the rear of the SUV has been chopped to allow the rear occupants to enjoy the elements thanks to a convertible roof.

Additionally, according to the Instagram post, it states that just 99 examples will be produced and each will carry a price tag edging over $300,000, on par with its Mercedes-Maybach sedan sibling.

Mercedes-Benz is supposed to officially unveil the Mercedes-Maybach G650 next month at the Geneva Motor Show, but since the cat is out of the bag, look for Mercedes-Benz to possibly introduce the SUV earlier than previously believed.